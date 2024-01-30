Under the Auld Pump: Graeme gets 'a real buzz' out of this unique sport

Former business owner Graeme McLeod's involvement in pigeon racing has spanned more than 60 years. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born in Colac on February 25, 1940.
Wife: Alma. Children: Dean, Darren and Chris.
Parents: Aubrey and Dorothy. Siblings: Jean, Audrey, Jock, Keith and Murray.
Education: Jamieson Street Primary School Warrnambool before going to the old Warrnambool Technical School.
Sporting highlight: Being a passionate St Kilda supporter, it has to be 1966 when the Saints defeated Collingwood by one point to win the premiership.
Graeme, you were born in Colac but started your education in Warrnambool. Why did your parents move to Warrnambool?
I was 18 months old in August, 1941 and my parents decided to move from Colac and open up a café in Warrnambool.
It was called the Snappy Snack Bar and was located under the T&G building. They sold all types of café food including a lot of mixed grills.
They set up Mack's Snacks in Liebig Street in 1948 and I started working there in 1955. I semi-retired from the business in 1995.
Graeme, that was a 40-year stint at Mack's Snacks which is a wonderful achievement. Mack's Snacks has been an iconic business in Warrnambool and still is to this very day. Why is it so good?
We offered wholesome meals and quick service. We made a lot of mixed grills and hamburgers over that time.
I often think back about those years at Mack's Snacks. The time went really quick. It's hard to believe it was 40 years.
Over the summer months back in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s we would open at 6.30am each morning and close at midnight.
They were long days but very enjoyable as we got the chance to meet some great people.
Wednesday was another big day for Mack's Snacks in the 1980s and 1990s as it was market day.
Farmers would come into the market and come down and get a meal after their cattle sold.
I can also vividly remember when the pubs used to close at 6pm. We used to be run off our feet as drinkers from the old Commerical Hotel would struggle up Liebig Street looking for a meal once the pub closed.
It was funny back in that era as it took the pubs a fair while to open up bistro areas in the hotels.
I was very lucky to have been rewarded with a strong work ethic from my parents and in particular my dad.
He worked very long hours and never complained.
I was also extremely lucky to have worked with my brother Keith. We worked together for just over 40 years.
We never had many harsh words in those 40 years and still to this day Keith and I are very close.
Keith is 94 years young and is still going good.
My wife Alma and our three children were very supportive during my time with Mack's Snacks.
Is there anything that you miss not being at Mack's Snacks now?
It's got to be the people.
I was fortunate to have made some great friendships and met a lot of wonderful people in the shop over those 40 years and I must admit I miss them to this day.
I see some people up the street and Mack's Snacks always comes up in the conversations.
It's great to see the Mack's Snacks tradition has continued under Diane Coates.
Diane has been in the business a long time and understands the wants and needs of the customers.
Graeme, let's go back to your sporting highlight, St Kilda winning the 1966 flag. How did it happen that you barracked for the Saints?
It's probably because Kevin 'Cowboy' Neale was a very good customer of ours.
Cowboy played footy with South Warrnambool before going to the Saints.
He booted five goals in the 1966 grand final victory.
Cowboy was a lovely bloke. I can still remember he used to love having a mixed grill.
Sadly, he passed away in September last year.
In your younger years, did you play much sport?
I had limited ability in sport.
My brother Keith was a handy golfer. I got involved with racing pigeons as a sideline away from working at Mack's Snacks and it's just developed over the years.
I've been racing pigeons for over 60 years and still get great enjoyment out of them.
My son Chris also takes a very keen interest in the sport.
Graeme, what's the background of pigeon racing?
It can be traced back to 220AD. It had its heyday in Belgium in the mid-19th century.
There are hundreds of thousands of pigeon fanciers across the globe with the Chinese being particularly passionate about the sport. There's a lot of betting on pigeon racing in China.
How many members does the Warrnambool Pigeon Racing Club have now?
We've got 14 members and we're a tight knit group of enthusiasts.
We had over 30 members back in the 1960s and 1970s but sadly the numbers have dwindled back because some of our members have sadly passed away.
It's a real shame that younger people don't get involved because you get a real buzz out of seeing your pigeon come back home after a long flight.
We're always on the lookout for new members.
Pigeon clubs are also at Portland, Camperdown and Colac.
What weight are racing pigeons?
They weigh 500 grams and amazingly they can lose half their body weight after a long flight but they regain that weight after one day of eating food and drinking water.
We have limited months that we can fly the birds in races.
The season goes from the end of June until the middle of October due to the climatic conditions.
The club and its members are kept really busy in that period of time as there are races at different destinations.
The club has its own truck which houses 400 pigeons so it takes them to starting points for the races.
Weather plays a big part in the sport, if the pigeons get a tail-wind they can make good time.
There's been times we've had pigeons in long races and they haven't come home on the first day, which sometimes happens when they get up to 800km and over away.
They fly until dark then they will perch on a roof or a tree and when it gets light they fly on home.
