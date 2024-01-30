The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Proposed wind farm could make a south-west port nation's hydrogen leader

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 30 2024 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Countrywide Hydrogen managing director Geoff Drucker is excited about the latest move. Picture supplied.
Countrywide Hydrogen managing director Geoff Drucker is excited about the latest move. Picture supplied.

A potential energy source has been secured to power a proposal in Portland which would see the region become home to the first hydrogen highway on the Australian mainland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.