Proposed wind farm could make a south-west port nation's hydrogen leader

A potential energy source has been secured to power a proposal in Portland which would see the region become home to the first hydrogen highway on the Australian mainland.
It comes after project developer Countrywide Hydrogen signed a memorandum of understanding with the proposed Spinifex Offshore Wind Farm to provide the electricity needed to supply its own proposed Hydrogen Portland Project.
That project would see a hydrogen highway created from Adelaide through Mount Gambier, Portland and Warrnambool to Melbourne using strategically-located re-fuelling stations.
In its second stage, hydrogen would be exported to Japan and Korea. The increase in production would require additional energy, which in this instance would be sourced from the proposed one-gigawatt Spinifex Offshore Wind Farm.
Owned by Alinta Energy, the $4 billion wind farm - which could also fully power Portland's Aluminium Smelter - would be located in commonwealth waters in the Southern Ocean Region in south-west Victoria.
Currently in the pre-planning phase, Spinifex is targeting a final investment decision before 2030 with a three-to-four-year construction period to follow.
Countrywide managing director Geoff Druck said a decision to collaborate between the two proposals was a step forward for the Portland project which had been in development since 2018.
"... The proposed second stage of our Hydrogen Portland project will need access to significant volumes of reliable green electricity to supply to Asia including Japan with significant volumes of green hydrogen-based energy through our project partner DGA Energy Solutions Australia Pty Ltd," he said.
"While at the feasibility phase for both stage one (domestic mobility) and two (export) it is critical that we have a line of sight to energy and water sources for hydrogen production as well as land."
Alinta Energy's chief development officer Ken Woolley said the collaboration would be a boost to the region.
"A partnership to supply energy for the production of green hydrogen could be great for the region and we look forward to exploring it further," he said.
