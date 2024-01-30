Unanimous vote paves way for 63-lot housing development in Port Fairy

A 63-lot housing development in Port Fairy looks set to go ahead after Moyne Shire councillors adopted the C75 planning scheme amendment.
At the monthly council meeting on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, councillors unanimously adopted the amendment, which seeks to rezone a seven hectare wedge of farmland on the town's northern fringe into residential land to pave the way for a housing development.
However, not everyone is happy about the proposed Rivers Run housing development.
Peter Roysland addressed the council and said he had concerns about the impact on the town's infrastructure.
He said it was already difficult to book a medical appointment and he also had concerns about a lack of parking.
"I have yet to see any evidence of the benefits of the Rivers Run development to existing residents," Mr Roysland said.
He said the development would place additional pressure on the shire's "already scarce resources".
"On a normal basis it's hard enough to get parking down the street," Mr Roysland said.
"These people who are going to live in this estate, they can't walk into town unless they're athletes and I can't see any planning of where we are going to put the extra parking."
Councillor Damian Gleeson asked what would be the estimated timeline for the completion of the development.
Chief executive officer Brett Davis said he believed the development would be rolled out in stages.
"I would roughly say you are looking at a three to five-year timeline," Mr Davis said.
Cr Karen Foster said there were concerns about density and asked how it compared to other developments in Port Fairy.
She was told the average lot size would be 530-square metres which was larger than other developments in the town - with one having an average lot size of 430-square metres.
Cr Jim Doukas congratulated developer Michael Hearn on his vision for the project.
"A great outcome for Port Fairy," he said.
Cr Doukas said he would like the council to consider the approved amendment "with urgency".
"I believe it's a great outcome for Port Fairy and the Moyne Shire as well," he said.
"It will help keep the rates down."
Cr Jordan Lockett said he had some initial concerns about the development but believed the developer had made changes to alleviate these.
"The town needs more housing, there are no blocks available in Port Fairy," he said.
Cr Daniel Meade also endorsed the amendment.
"I think it's pretty much exactly what is needed in Moyne and Port Fairy to help facilitate all those who want to move to our shire," he said.
The land will be rezoned from farming and general residential to neighbourhood residential zone.
The council asked for a government planning panel to decide on the issue because it was unable to resolve a substantial number of the 89 objections to the plan.
Submissions dealt with a range of issues, including concerns the amendment does not adequately address the issue of housing supply, diversity and affordability in Port Fairy, proximity to industrially zoned land and construction of a residential development within a floodplain.
The amendment will include a buffer zone that ranges from 300 to 500 metres to the neighbouring Sun Pharma processing plant.
