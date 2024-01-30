Collision at Grassmere Junction intersection

There's been a two-vehicle collision on the Hopkins Highway intersection at Grassmere Junction.
Emergency services are on the way to the crash scene.
Initial reports are that all involved are conscious and breathing.
One of those involved may have suffered a lower limb injury.
The collision was reported at 12.22pm at the intersection of Hopkins Highway and the Grassmere Road/Staywood Road.
More to come.
