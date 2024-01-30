The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Collision at Grassmere Junction intersection

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 30 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collision at Grassmere Junction intersection
Collision at Grassmere Junction intersection

There's been a two-vehicle collision on the Hopkins Highway intersection at Grassmere Junction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.