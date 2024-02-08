Sentenced: Grieving man assaults site manager during funeral preparations

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised the following article contains references to a person who has died.
A former Framlingham Aboriginal Trust worker who assaulted a site manager and drove at police was unable to control his anger during a time of grief, a judge says.
Geoffrey Wayne 'Possum' Clark, 44, pleaded guilty in the Koori division of Warrnambool County Court on January 30, 2024 to common assault, intentionally causing injury, damaging property, conduct endangering persons and dangerous driving.
On February 8 he was jailed for five months, which he had already served in pre-sentence detention, and was placed on a two-year therapeutic correction order.
Judge Amanda Chambers said Clark was a shareholder in the Aboriginal Trust which was placed into administration by the state government in 2018 following allegations of mismanagement.
She said the following year the administrator appointed Ian Baker, 62, as site manager.
She said Clark had worked at the trust with Mr Baker until his employment was terminated in May 2022.
Judge Chambers said Clark's offending took place in the context of emotional distress, grief and being unable to control his anger.
She said she was satisfied Clark's "aggressive response" to being denied keys to a car during funeral preparations for Indigenous elder Archie Roach was in many respects shaped by the trauma, dysfunction and violence he was exposed to growing up.
She said while it did not excuse his offending, it was relevant in reducing his moral culpability.
The judge said Clark participated fully in the sentencing conversation which was at the heart of the Koori Court hearing.
She said she had learnt a lot about the man's life in Framlingham and his role in supporting his late mother in challenging the way it had been run in the past.
The court heard the man had spent 178 days in pre-sentence detention before being released to attend a rehabilitation and healing centre in NSW.
The judge said it was there the man demonstrated his motivation to engage in culturally-focused rehabilitation programs in a positive way.
Court documents obtained by The Standard in January showed Clark's position at the trust was terminated on May 3, 2022.
He then attended on August 18, 2022, and explained he needed keys to drive to the cemetery to dig a grave.
But the victim Mr Baker, who was at the centre with a 23-year-old contractor, refused the request, stating Clark was no longer an employee and was therefore not covered by insurance.
Clark became aggressive, kicked at the reception desk and grabbed the contractor by the rear of his hoodie before throwing him across the room.
He then punched Mr Baker to the face with both fists, forcing him backwards a couple of steps and causing the bridge of his nose to bleed.
Clark punched a hole through a plaster wall, kicked the wooden panel off a desk and kicked a window, causing it to shatter.
He rummaged through a desk but could not find the keys, instead picking up a Boondi stick, an Indigenous wooden weapon, and banging it hard on the desk.
He then lifted the stick behind his head and threatened to hit Mr Baker who, fearing for his safety, agreed to get the keys.
Clark then drove the Holden Rodeo at speed on the front lawn, doing donuts before heading north towards the Framlingham Forest.
Police were called, arriving at the scene at 10.20am.
Clark was observed returning in the ute three times, baiting and taunting police as he drove quickly around a dirt corner and stopping adjacent to the side of the police car.
He waved the Boondi stick at members and yelled expletives before driving off.
When he returned shortly after noon a police member stepped slightly into the middle of the road signalling to Clark to stop.
But the driver didn't stop, instead accelerating and veering in the officer's direction.
Police deployed an immobilising device which Clark partially drove over before continuing to drive at speed away from the scene.
The car was located deep inside the forest about 8pm.
At the time of the offences Clark was on bail for making threats to kill, unlawful assault and breaching court orders.
He was arrested at the Warrnambool police station on August 30.
