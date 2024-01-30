Grieving man assaults site manager during funeral preparations for elder

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised the following article contains references to a person who has died.
A former Framlingham Aboriginal Trust worker assaulted a site manager and drove at police during emotional funeral preparations for an Indigenous elder.
Geoffrey Wayne 'Possum' Clark, 44, went to the Framlingham Community Centre on August 18, 2022, and asked for the keys to a Holden Rodeo ute to assist in funeral preparations for Killarney musician Archie Roach.
He pleaded guilty in the Koori division of Warrnambool County Court on January 30, 2024 to common assault, intentionally causing injury, damaging property, conduct endangering persons and dangerous driving.
Court documents obtained by The Standard show Clark is a shareholder of the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust where he previously worked until his position was terminated on May 3, 2022.
Upon arriving at the the Trust in 2022 Clark explained he needed the keys to drive to the cemetery to dig a grave.
But site manager Ian Baker, 62, who was at the centre with a 23-year-old contractor, refused the request, stating Clark was no longer an employee and was therefore not covered by insurance.
Clark became aggressive, kicked at the reception desk and grabbed the contractor by the rear of his hoodie before throwing him across the room.
He then punched Mr Baker to the face with both fists, forcing him backwards a couple of steps and causing the bridge of his nose to bleed.
Clark punched a hole through a plaster wall, kicked the wooden panel off a desk and kicked a window, causing it to shatter.
He rummaged through a desk but could not find the keys, instead picking up a Boondi stick, an Indigenous wooden weapon, and banging it hard on the desk.
He then lifted the stick behind his head and threatened to hit Mr Baker who, fearing for his safety, agreed to get the keys.
Clark then drove the Holden Rodeo at speed on the front lawn, doing donuts before heading north towards the Framlingham Forest.
Police were called, arriving at the scene at 10.20am.
Clark was observed returning in the ute three times, baiting and taunting police as he drove quickly around a dirt corner and stopping adjacent to the side of the police car.
He waved the Boondi stick at members and yelled expletives before driving off.
When he returned shortly after noon a police member stepped slightly into the middle of the road signalling to Clark to stop.
But the driver didn't stop, instead accelerating and veering in the officer's direction.
Police deployed an immobilising device which Clark partially drove over before continuing to drive at speed away from the scene.
The car was located deep inside the forest about 8pm.
At the time of the offences Clark was on bail for making threats to kill, unlawful assault and breaching court orders.
He was arrested at the Warrnambool police station on August 30.
Barrister Daniel McGlone said his client was diagnosed with clinical depression and had "deteriorated considerably" due to consistent drinking in the months before the offending, but was not inebriated on the day.
He said there were communication difficulties which his client accepted "his part to play in that".
Referring to a psychological report, the barrister said Clark was in an agitated state in a difficult situation.
"He lacked the sorts of skills others would have to be able to navigate (that situation)," he said.
Mr McGlone said he hoped his written defence submissions made clear how the 1970 Aboriginal Land Act, which granted freehold title to Framlingham residents, applied in Clark's case, as well as his role as a shareholder of the Trust.
He said he also provided the court with "something of the recent history" of Framlingham and the impact that had on Clark's offending.
Clark served 178 days in pre-sentence detention before being released on bail.
He will be assessed for a therapeutic community correction order and sentenced on February 8.
Judge Amanda Chambers is expected to give detailed sentencing remarks on that day.
