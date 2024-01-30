Local women to steal the spotlight on international day

The spotlight will shine locally when the International Women's Day is held on March 8.
While it is a global celebration, some of the most respected women in the shire of Moyne will be acknowledged for their considerable contributions.
The format for this is the Inspiring Women of Moyne Awards, with winners announced on March 8.
Nominations for these awards have now opened and will remain open until February 25.
The only qualifications for the awards is women have to be over the age of 18 and reside in Moyne.
Cr Karen Foster, Moyne Shire's most recent female mayor, said the awards were a highlight on the calendar.
"We are looking for nominations for women from all walks of life," Cr Foster said.
"I'd encourage anyone who knows a woman who makes an outstanding contribution to submit a nomination.
"International Women's Day is a fantastic opportunity to champion women and the enormous contributions that they make, while we continue to take steps toward greater gender equality."
Nominations can be made at www.moyne.vic.gov.au/WomenofMoyne or at council's offices in Mortlake and Port Fairy.
