Triplets ready to take on first day at school

Things are set to be a lot less hectic during school hours in the Latta family home in Winslow.
On Thursday, five-year-old triplets Evie, Poppy and Charli will have their first day at school.
For mum Karina and dad Rob, it will be a surreal occasion.
"I think it will be a bit of mixed emotions," Mrs Latta said.
"I will be really happy for them and they are certainly ready for school.
"But I will certainly miss them as well.
"They are really close and do everything together so it is nice they are starting school together."
It has been a busy five years for the family, with Mrs Latta describing the first six months of having triplets as "a bit tricky".
The girls' tight relationship meant they were able to entertain themselves at home as they got older.
Last year they headed to kindergarten, an environment in which they flourished.
With school as the next step, Mrs Latta said Woolsthorpe Primary was an easy choice to make.
"It is close to us and is a very tight-knit community," Mrs Latta said.
"Everyone has already been so welcoming which is the biggest thing for us."
