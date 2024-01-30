Firefighter dies while attending suspected deliberately lit blazes

The Country Fire Authority has confirmed a volunteer firefighter has died while attending a blaze in Portland on Tuesday morning, January 30.
"CFA can sadly confirm the death of a member while attending a shed fire incident in Portland this morning," a CFA spokesman said.
"The volunteer collapsed at the scene, with his brigade colleagues, along with Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria administering CPR.
"Despite their efforts, the member could not be revived.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the member's family, friends and colleagues at the Portland brigade. Our wellbeing team is providing support to all involved at this sad time.
"CFA will provide further details once they are available."
The firefighter is believed to have died while attending what is suspected of being deliberately lit blazes in south Portland.
A number of fires were listed on the emergencyvic website on Tuesday morning.
The fires, including one in a bin and another in a shed, were in south Portland.
A firefighter who attended is then suspected of having suffered a medical episode and passed away.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, who oversees crime investigation units in the south-west, confirmed three fires were suspected of being deliberately lit.
He requested anyone with information to immediately contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"We are intensively investigating these matters. Anyone who saw anyone in that area is requested to immediately contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers," he said.
