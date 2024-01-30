Town cashing in as Aussies return to caravanning and camping holidays after COVID-19

Cobden's free camp park is helping to put the town on the map, according to the town's golf club director.
The town joined a handful of south-west towns when it unveiled its free camping park in late 2023.
It is located on Bond Street on land the committee of management leases from the golf club.
Trevor Gardner, director of the golf club, said word about the free camp park was slowly getting out.
"Every night there is someone there and I think on a couple of nights there have been three or four," Mr Gardner said.
He said visitors had commented on how centrally located Cobden was to a range of south-west attractions.
"That's one or two vans that would have driven straight through Cobden in years gone past," Mr Gardner said.
He said the free park had the spin-on affect of visitors dropping into the golf club for a drink or a meal.
"The word is starting to get out and some people are starting to stay for two or three days," Mr Gardner said.
"For a town the size of Cobden, any extra visitors we can get is a bonus."
The park has a number of rave reviews on WikiCamps, an app used by people who regularly stay at free parks.
The facility is expected to prove fruitful for Cobden and the wider district, with the federal government revealing people were returning to the road for caravanning and camping after the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the end of June 2022, spending on caravanning and camping across Australia was at an all-time high of $10.5 billion.
Tourism Research Australia data reveals 91 per cent of holiday trips and nights in 2019 were in regional Australia.
