'We're talking billions': Momentum builds for port to be offshore wind hub

The push for a potential multi-billion-dollar upgrade to the Port of Portland to cater for offshore wind farms will ramp up next week with south-west leaders taking their cause to state parliament.
With plans to use the Port of Hastings as the state's offshore wind farm terminal now in tatters, the south-west is hoping the government looks further west for an alternative.
The Committee for Portland has already put forward the port as an alternative and now the South West Victoria Alliance - made up of the region's councils, Deakin University and Wannon Water - has stepped up to the plate.
Steve Garner, executive director of windfarm tower manufacturing company Keppel Prince and chair of the Committee of Portland, said he had written to state and federal ministers "giving them the heads up" on what the south-west has to offer.
Mr Garner said they were planning to meet with state government ministers in Melbourne next week to discuss the potential of using the Port of Portland as the offshore windfarm terminal.
Victoria's move to use Port of Hastings to ship offshore windfarm components was thrown into limbo in December when the federal government rejected the plan over environmental concerns for a nearby wetlands.
"If the Port of Hastings may not happen, then what about having a look at Portland as being a hub," Mr Garner said.
"We've got the natural deep water port, we've got four windfarms proposed for our region. It does make some sense.
"It's very early days. All we're doing is putting our hand up to say 'we're here'. It's just throwing the hat in the ring."
Mr Garner said if Portland was to become the hub instead of Hastings, it would require a major upgrade.
"We're talking billions by the time you build a port that can handle very heavy equipment. There's nothing realistically in Australia at this given point in time," he said.
"We've got to build a whole new port - which everyone does whoever gets it.
"They're too big to handle to take out on the highway."
The South West Victoria Alliance has offered to help the state government ensure a proposed renewable energy terminal is secured for Victoria with fears it could be moved to Tasmania instead.
The alliance - which includes representation from Warrnambool, Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians, Corangamite and Colac-Otway shires - has flagged the Port of Portland as an important export location.
Alliance chair and Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said using Portland as the offshore wind terminal would create jobs in the south-west and provide "crucial" access to locations off the coast of Victoria and South Australia.
"It's impractical to barge wind tower components from Tasmania to Victoria," he said.
"We understand the vital importance of energy transition and want to see our region play a role.
"South-west Victoria's strategic location opens doors to global opportunities."
Cr Blain said the absence of a port near offshore wind tower locations effectively prohibited the roll out of offshore wind farms in southern Australia due to the prevailing weather conditions and distances involved.
Mr Garner said despite its location, the Port of Portland could still be used for any offshore wind farms in Gippsland, Tasmania and the New South Wales coast.
He said if Keppel Prince was to build towers for offshore windfarms it would have to build a whole new facility as well.
"It's a pipe dream at the minute but it's certainly up for discussion. We're looking at it," he said.
As for production of onshore wind towers, Mr Garner said manufacturing was "very quiet" at the moment.
He said they had been doing other types of manufacturing while they waited for proposed new onshore wind farm projects to get under way.
"When we crank up again we'll need to employ at least another 100-odd people," he said.
