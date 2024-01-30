The Standard
'We're talking billions': Momentum builds for port to be offshore wind hub

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
January 31 2024 - 7:00am
South West Victoria Alliance chair Ben Blain says the region wants to play a role in the energy transition. Picture by Sean McKenna
South West Victoria Alliance chair Ben Blain says the region wants to play a role in the energy transition. Picture by Sean McKenna

The push for a potential multi-billion-dollar upgrade to the Port of Portland to cater for offshore wind farms will ramp up next week with south-west leaders taking their cause to state parliament.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

