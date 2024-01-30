$400 million battery to create more than 100 jobs for south-west during construction

A $400 million large scale battery at the Mortlake Power Station will create 90 jobs during the construction phase.
Origin Energy made the announcement of the investment, which will have a capacity of 300 megawatts and is expected to deliver output of up to 650 megawatt-hours, on Monday, January 30.
The battery storage would use shipping containers on about eight hectares of land in the southern portion of the Mortlake Power Station site.
An Origin spokesman said there would be 40 jobs created during the earthworks phase and a further 90 during construction.
The battery, which is similar to a $100 million battery storage project for Terang, is expected to be commissioned in 2026.
"There are expected to be indirect employment and business opportunities for local businesses to support construction activities, including workforce accommodation, meal supply, lifestyle activities, local transport, equipment hire and materials supply," the Origin spokesman told The Standard.
Fluence Energy has been selected by Origin to deliver the project with its Gridstack energy storage product.
Julian Nebreda, president and chief of Fluence, said the company was honoured to deliver the grid-forming battery-based energy storage system.
"Australia is an important market for Fluence," Mr Nebreda said.
He said the company was now delivering more than one gigawatts of energy storage projects within Australia to enhance grid stability and enable the country's clean energy transition.
The system will capture excess power during periods of high renewable generation and discharge to meet peak demand, Fluence said in a statement.
The site preparation and civil works of the Mortlake Battery are expected to commence following a period of detailed design and procurement activity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.