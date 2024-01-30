'A good surprise': Emerging Warrnambool netballer earns state selection

One of the Hampden league's brightest young netball talents has been rewarded with state selection.
Warrnambool's Eva Ryan was among 12 players picked in the 17 and under Victorian side after an extensive selection process.
The side will contest the national championships in April, following a trip to Tasmania for practise games in the lead-up.
Ryan, a goal-shooter who can also play in defence, was thrilled to be selected.
"It feels great, definitely a good feeling," she told The Standard.
"I found out yesterday at around four o'clock. It was quite a good surprise."
The Warrnambool open and 17 and under player is looking to make the most of the experience and showcase her skills on court.
She is already familiar with most of the team.
"I know a lot of them because I was a part of the Elevate Program this year," she said.
"There's probably seven or eight girls that are from there that I know."
Ryan, who would love to one day play netball professionally, is eager for the Hampden league netball season to start.
She is hoping to implement some of the new skills she has been taught at the local level.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.