'Serious squatting behaviour' in vacant rental property amid housing crisis

Warrnambool real estate agents arrived at a vacant rental property to find it broken into with the inside littered with broken glass, cigarette butts and a naked man asleep.
The agents arrived at the property on January 23, 2024 and tried to get inside using a key but it wouldn't turn.
They walked around the back to find a window was broken and a rear door damaged.
The two workers found inside the broken glass, cigarette butts, old clothing, alcohol bottles and excess rubbish.
A Warrnambool man aged in his 30s was found asleep in a bedroom.
He was woken and asked to leave, which he did.
The man told the real estate agents he was homeless and had been living at the property for about two weeks.
Then on January 25 he stole a bottle of vodka from Dan Murphy's bottle shop which he was banned from as part of his bail conditions.
He pleaded guilty to theft, trespass, criminal damage and bail offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 29.
A lawyer for the man conceded the offending was "serious squatting behaviour" but said it occurred in the context of being homeless, suffering significant mental health issues and "essentially having absolutely nowhere to go".
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offences took place while the man was already serving a good behaviour bond for theft, among other offences.
He said the man then deliberately went to the bottle shop and committed another theft, while he was already on bail.
"You keep doing that, you'll keep going back to jail for longer and longer times," he said.
The magistrate admitted the amount stolen was "not significant" but together with the trespassing matter, required a period of imprisonment.
The man was jailed for 10 days with four already served in pre-sentence detention.
Meanwhile, a Portland man who persistently breached a family violence intervention order put in place to protect his mother has been jailed for 14 days.
He had been staying at his mother's home despite being banned from remaining within 50 metres of the house.
The court heard the mother contacted police as he was significantly drug affected.
The magistrate said the man had a terrible criminal history for someone who was only 32.
But he said he did not have a lengthy history of breaching family violence orders.
Mr Lethbridge said it was on that basis the man would be jailed for two weeks with a sentencing discount for his early guilty plea.
He said if not for the plea the man would have been jailed for 28 days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.