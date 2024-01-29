Man charged with trafficking after police raid nets meth worth $90k

A Colac man has been remanded in custody after police claim to have located 180 grams of methamphetamine in a raid - with a potential street value of $90,000.
Western Region Crime squad members, assisted by Colac crime investigation unit detectives and uniform police officers, executed a warrant at a Wheal Street address in Colac on Thursday morning last week, January 25.
There they located 180 grams of methamphetamine and arrested 23-year-old Colac man Brett Alford.
He's been charged with trafficking meth, appeared in the Geelong Magistrates Court and been remanded in custody.
His next court date is a committal mention on April 23.
Mr Alford was already on separate charges and due to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court for a mention on February 26.
It's understood Mr Alford had been under surveillance for some time after recently coming to the attention of Colac detectives and Western Region Crime squad investigators.
The raid was conducted after Mr Alford only recently came into possession of the large amount of meth.
It's understood he owes a significant sum of money to his supplier as he bought the highly addictive illicit drugs on credit.
