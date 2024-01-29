The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Heat is on as cars reach tipping point for children and dogs

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
January 30 2024 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dogs can suffer badly when locked in closed cars. File picture
Dogs can suffer badly when locked in closed cars. File picture

A cool summer has not stopped a warning to south-west motorists to heed the message that heat in closed cars can be deadly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.