Heat is on as cars reach tipping point for children and dogs

A cool summer has not stopped a warning to south-west motorists to heed the message that heat in closed cars can be deadly.
New research from the RACV shows the temperature in a fully closed car, with windows and doors shut, can reach 70 degrees.
This mark can be reached when the temperature is just 30 degrees outside and can take only minutes to climb to that level. This can happen even if the car is in the shade.
Young children and dogs remain the most vulnerable, with parents and pet owners urged to take care when exiting their cars.
Many heat distress incidents are caused by keys being accidentally locked in cars.
Precautionary measures to prevent this include opening windows before putting children and pets in cars.
And while keys can be a useful toy to keep children occupied, this can also prove to be high-risk if the car locks with the child and the keys inside.
Last year, the RACV received 664 calls to help rescue children accidentally locked in cars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.