P-plater clocked at 143kmh a day after statewide blitz

A day after a statewide police road safety operation, Hamilton highway patrol unit officers intercepted a P-plater near Dunkeld at 143kmh.
Hamilton police highway patrol unit Sergeant Darren Smart said speeding drivers again highlighted Operation Amity across the Australia Day long weekend in the south-west region.
A red P-plater was clocked on mobile radar at 143kmh on the Strathkellar Road, between Hamilton and Dunkeld, about 1.15pm on Monday.
The inexperienced P-plater, who has had his licence about six months, also had a passenger in his vehicle.
He was issued with an $817 fine and after 28 days his driver's licence will be suspended for six months.
"It's a ridiculous speed for anyone on the roads, especially someone so inexperienced," Sergeant Smart said.
"The driver gave no reason, in fact, he said he didn't have a reason for speeding.
"He's had his licence for about six months and is driving at that speed - it's not ideal if my family or your family are also on the roads."
After five drunk drivers were intercepted in Portland during the past few days, Hamilton police officers also added to the regional tally.
On Australia Day Hamilton officers were heading back to their station about 6pm when they observed a BT50 dual cab ute fail to stop at a stop sign.
"He's gone through the stop sign at considerable speed," Sergeant Smart said.
"It's estimated he went through the stop sign at something like 60kmh.
"It was fortunate that no one was hurt.
"The driver from out of town was intercepted, returned a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of .157 - more than three times the legal limit."
Sergeant Smart said the driver would be charged with drink driving and appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed, where he faced a mandatory 15 months off the roads and heavy fines.
His vehicle was also impounded, attracting towing and storage fees of about $1200, and he could also be facing having an expensive and inconvenient alcohol interlock device on his vehicles when he gets his licence back.
Last year 17 people died on south-west roads, the highest for 15 years. So far no one has lost their life on south-west roads this year, compared to three fatalities for the same period last year.
Statewide there have been 22 lives lost so far this year, compared to 28 for the same time last year.
