Police say: 'Slow down' as school is back

With many students returning to school today, January 30, south-west drivers are being urged to be careful around learning institutions.
Police are requesting motorists to adhere to the 40kmh speed limit in school zones and are warning reduced speeds will be actively enforced, especially today.
Warrnambool police highway patrol Acting Sergeant Pete Hunter urged drivers to be aware, take extra care and to obey all speed restrictions zones around schools.
"Slow down, school is back," he said this morning.
"There will be lots of drivers in and around school zones who are not familiar with those areas.
"We're requesting everyone be aware, patient and courteous.
"We want everyone - especially school pupils and students - to get to school and home safely."
