Tackle shop worker empowers busloads of women to learn how to fish

Busloads of women from across the state are heading to the south-west to learn how to fish.
The fishing clinics are an initiative of the Victorian Fisheries Authority and co-organised by Women in Recreational Fishing and Boating leader Leonie Slaninka, from Portland.
Ms Slaninka said there was "definitely" a new wave of women interested in fishing.
"I myself started with my husband as a bit of a hobby," she said.
"I got a job at Boating Camping Fishing five years ago and once I got in there I realised when I was talking to other women that they felt intimidated and felt like it was a male-dominated thing.
"So I had a chat with some girls, approached them in February last year and asked if they were interested in coming into BCF if we opened the store after hours to women only.
"I asked if they'd be interested if we got some women to come in and talk about fishing, where we fish, how we fish and ask them their thoughts on walking into a tackle shop and asking them what their fears were.
"In May we shut the shop early and had 41 women show up. From then on we started running these fishing clinics and getting them out there to meet other women and let them know nothing was silly."
A 2021 survey on recreational fishing revealed 21 per cent of women in regional Australia had fished in the past 12 months, compared with 30 per cent for men.
Ms Slaninka said it was evident those figures had changed.
"Most of the women are from Portland and Warrnambool for these clinics, although we did run a clinic late last year at Lake Bullen Merri in Camperdown and ended up getting a whole busload from Ballarat."
The increased popularity comes as a Warrnambool tackle shop employee reported an increase in youths across the region picking up fishing as a hobby.
