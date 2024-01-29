Slam dunk for three south-west basketball teams at country tournament

A small-town basketball team is celebrating after it won a regional city tournament.
Koroit Saints White claimed a thrilling under 18 boys' division three grand final at the Bendigo Junior Classic on Sunday, January 28.
It was one of three south-west teams to snare titles at the annual tournament with Warrnambool Mermaids taking out the under 12 girls' championship division crown and Warrnambool Seahawks saluting in the under 16 boys' division two section.
Guards Hamish Dobson and Rory Waterson, who were part of Koroit's success, said it was a special reward for a smaller association.
The Saints held on to beat Tatura, which had a chance to tie the game with free throws, 39-38.
"We have been in Koroit our whole lives and we play footy at Koroit and everything and it's not a big association, so it was good to get them a win at a really big tournament like that," Waterson said.
Dobson, whose mum Kate coached the team, said the players soaked up the victory.
"It was very nerve-racking when he was taking the shots," he said.
"We just needed to keep our cool. We were pretty pumped. It is very hard to win a tournament, especially Bendigo because it's a pretty busy tournament."
Waterson, 15, said Koroit won all bar one of its seven games across the tournament.
"Only the top-two teams made it to finals and the top-three teams were all on four wins and one loss," he said.
"We were third on the ladder so we were getting ready to head home but we went and saw the officials at the stadium and it went on head-to-head so we ended up making finals which was pretty lucky."
Warrnambool's under 12 girls accounted for Swan Hill - a team which had its measure earlier in the carnival - in their grand final.
Coach Jess O'Connor was thrilled with the 32-27 victory which brought their record to 6-1 for the weekend with the players "just wanting to learn and get better and better".
"They have some very talented girls so we changed our defence up to a half-court," she said.
"In the first game they attacked the basket really well and when we came back to half-court (in the decider) our defence was a bit tighter and the girls played split ring really well."
O'Connor, whose team is planning for the country championships in April, praised Sophie Byrne for her "outstanding" contribution.
"She is very strong, extremely quick down the court and no one could stop her," she said.
"Every game she would've top-scored for us but all the girls in the grand final did their role for us defensively."
Warrnambool coach Michael McGorm put his under 16 boys' success in division two down to their team work.
The Seahawks, who have won tournaments playing up in division one in Hamilton and Mount Gambier, defeated host team Bendigo 43-39 with Lewis Gommers most valuable player.
"We had some really hard games. We played a really tall, big athletic team in the final and it was an amazing game," McGorm said.
"There was a lot of pressure and it was extremely loud. It was a lot of fun to coach to be honest.
"Key moments - everyone had one over the weekend to get us the wins."
Warrnambool under 12 championship girls: Austyn McInerney, Remi O'Connor, Sophie Byrne, Quinn Thomas, Emmy Marris, Ruby Divall, Lexi Harrison, Gretta Heggie, Adele Pinkerton.
Warrnambool under 16 division two boys: Oscar Robinson, Jack Langley, Kobe Steel, Jack Lee, Angus Knight, Mitch Bonham, Max Carter, Josh Lilley, Jesse Fowler, Lewis Gommers.
Koroit White under 18 division three boys: Jenson Jago, Jonty McInerney, Rory Waterson, Hamish Dobson, Dan Ewing, Harry Smith, Tom Foster, Jye Quirk, Austin Lloyd.
