$400 million investment for Mortlake Power Station revealed

Origin Energy will build a $400 million large-scale battery at the Mortlake Power Station.
Origin chief executive officer Frank Calabria made the announcement on Monday, January 29.
Mr Calabria said the battery was expected to be commissioned in late 2026.
He said the battery would have a capacity of 300 megawatts and was expected to deliver output of up to 650 megawatt-hours - helping to firm variable renewables supply and maintain reliable power for customers.
"The Mortlake battery is another significant step in our ambition to lead the energy transition through cleaner energy and customer solutions," Mr Calabria said.
"I am pleased to announce that contracts have been signed with global energy storage systems supplier Fluence and site preparation and civil works are expected to commence over coming months."
Mr Calabria said Origin's strategy was to accelerate renewable energy and storage in its portfolio.
He said Origin expected large-scale batteries and other storage technologies to play a vital role in Australia's energy transition.
"Today's announcement follows our decision last year to approve Origin's first large-scale battery at Eraring, which is currently under construction," Mr Calabria said.
"With the proliferation of wind and solar farms, particularly in Victoria's south-west renewable energy zone, the Mortlake battery will help keep the grid stable and support more renewable energy coming into the system as the market continues to decarbonise."
The Mortlake Power Station is the largest gas-fired power station in Victoria.
