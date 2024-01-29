Family success, teen's national qualifying time highlight country titles

A father-and-daughter trio and a teenager who recorded a steeplechase national qualifying time at his first attempt were among south-west competitors to shine at the Athletics Victoria country track and field championships.
Athletics South West Turbines collected 17 medals at the three-day meeting in Ballarat from January 26-28.
Ben Mutton and daughters Chloe and Elyssa all medalled in their respective events, making it a special day for the Warrnambool family.
Jarrod Ferguson, who captained Timboon Demons' under 15 side to a Warrnambool and District football premiership in September 2023, won the under 18 male 2000-metre steeplechase in a national qualifying time of 6:26.85.
He also collected bronze in the 3000m final.
Athletics South West president Jeremy Dixon said Ferguson's feat in the steeplechase was special.
He will now aim for a second national qualifying time at the Victorian titles in late February in a bid to book a ticket to the national championships.
"It is an event he's only just started to do so to achieve that first up is great," Dixon said.
"He will have to replicate it again in order to qualify but the fact he's done it once at his first attempt is fantastic.
"He's been a very strong middle distance runner and this season has really come on under the coaching of Will Barber and it's great to see he's running regular PBs."
The Mutton family impressed Dixon.
Ben snared silver in both the 40-plus javelin and shot put, Chloe claimed gold in the under 20 female high jump and 100m hurdles and a bronze in the triple jump and Elyssa won the under 16 female javelin.
"Chloe coming home with three medals was another great performance," he said.
"She's quite a multi-disciplinary athlete and performs really well at championship events."
Dixon was rapt with his team. Other athletes to snare multiple medals included Tamai Bremner (two) and Charlotte Staaks (three).
"There is the individual competition but there's also club camaraderie and support and I have had good feedback that was on show on the weekend which was great," he said.
"There were several personal bests, so while they may or may not have resulted in a medal there were some really standout performances.
"Will Callaghan's 800m PB showed some real potential in the event moving forward, having transitioned from sprints, and some of our younger athletes such as Yolanda (O'Sullivan) and Charlotte (Staaks) performed really well in middle distance events as well."
Athletics South West medallists: Ben Mutton, Jeff Collins, Charlotte Staaks, Teyvia Williams, Jarrod Ferguson, Tamai Bremner, Caroline Macdonald, Stevie Godber, Yolanda O'Sullivan, Siena Kelly, Elyssa Mutton, Chole Mutton. Warrnambool teenager Hannah McMeel, representing Ballarat, also medalled, as did Terang's Caytlyn Sharp, representing Chilwell.
