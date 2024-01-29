Break-in at Fletcher Jones, quad bike stolen from shed

Warrnambool police detectives are asking for public assistance to help solve a burglary at Fletcher Jones in Warrnambool early Saturday morning, January 27.
Detective Constable Rachel O'Connor, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said just after 3.30am on Saturday offenders forced entry to the market area on the north-west side of the Fletcher Jones building on Raglan Parade.
"It appears nothing was stolen at this stage," she said.
Warrnambool detectives are also seeking information from the public after a break-in at a farm property in Brown Street at Caramut.
Detective Constable O'Connor said between 5pm on Thursday, January 18, and about 10am on Sunday, January 28, offenders had entered a shed on the property and stolen a quad bike.
"Twenty sheep are also missing from the property and at this time it is undetermined if they have got out or are stolen," she said.
Anyone with information about either offences is requested to contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1148 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
