New mums launch sensory play business to help youngsters and parents in south-west

Two-south west mothers have lunched a sensory play business.
Hannah Wilson and Brooke White launched Mini Explorers Sensory Play in August last year.
Mrs Wilson is a teacher and has a Diploma of Teaching Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder, while Miss White has undertaken professional development in the areas of sensory play and play therapy.
"After becoming a new mum to her baby boy Teddy - at the beginning of 2023 - I soon realised there were limited opportunities available for new mums, babies and toddlers in the Warrnambool area," Mrs Wilson said.
"After discussing the idea with Brooke, we developed the idea of offering sensory play experiences with opportunities to enhance parents' knowledge and skills around play, investigation and exploration."
Miss White also realised there were limited options for new mums when she welcomed son Harry in 2023.
"Hannah and I became close friends through our mothers group and both shared interests in play based activities for children as well as the science behind the activities," she said.
"Not only would targeted sensory play benefit the child, it would also provide the parents an opportunity to meet and socialise with other parents."
Mrs Wilson said Mini Explorers aimed to provide a safe, secure and nurturing environment for children to explore and learn through tactile interactive play.
"Our sessions aim to help develop children's social skills, fine motor abilities, problem-solving and imagination," she said.
"We are committed to providing a positive learning experience for every child in a fun and stimulating environment that encourages children to learn through play.
"Our sensory play activities will include a range of textures, colours, shapes, and sounds that promote sensory exploration, imagination and creativity."
Miss White said the two were dedicated to helping children grow and develop in all areas, from social skills to fine motor abilities.
She said the two were passionate about fostering a love of learning through play and exploration.
The two said the response to the business had been incredible.
"Our summer sessions that ran over December/January had an amazing turn out, with our younger session selling out each week," Miss White said.
Mrs Wilson said sensory play stimulates a child's senses, including touch, smell, sight, sound and taste.
"It also includes participating in activities that require movement, balance and spatial awareness," she said.
"A child's senses are not fully developed at birth and participation in sensory play assists with developing their senses.
"Each new sensory experience assists in developing a child's brain development.
"Sensory play also nurtures a child's learning through exploration, problem solving, curiosity and creativity. "The possibilities for sensory play are limitless and when participated in a group setting also assist with social development.
"Sensory play promotes the development of social, language and motor skills which are important for a child's overall growth."
The sessions are aimed at children aged six months to pre-school age, while the two can host parties aimed at youngsters aged from six months to 12-years-old.
The next round of sessions begin on February 7 and will be held at the St Joseph's church hall.
For more information visit the Mini Explorers website.
