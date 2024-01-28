'Community deserves answers': MPs implore Brophy to accept offer of review

Two south-west politicians have implored Brophy Family and Youth Services to reconsider the refusal of a review of Tasty Plate.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell and Member for Wannon Dan Tehan made the offer of a pro-bono review by KordaMentha of the cafe and catering business.
Brophy announced the shock demise of the business, which had 19 employees and 14 NDIS participants, earlier this month.
It was revealed the business was no longer viable and had lost close to $1 million over the past four years.
Last week, Brophy board chair Rob Wallis confirmed the organisation had declined the request.
"Brophy does not accept Dan Tehan MP and Roma Britnell MP's unsolicited proposal for an external audit," Mr Wallis said.
"Our financials are externally audited by a well-respected local firm and those audits have shown the organisation to be operating sustainably.
"The board also acknowledges this has been a difficult time for former participants and staff of Tasty Plate and supports the CEO's apology for the process."
On Monday, the two MPs sent a letter to board directors asking them to reconsider their decision.
The letter, sent to all board members, is published below in full.
"Dear Rob and fellow board members of Brophy Family and Youth Services,
"This letter is to urge you to reconsider our proposal made on the 19th January 2023, for a review to be conducted pro-bono by KordaMentha into the operations of Tasty Plate. This proposal was made to Brophy Family and Youth services in good faith, as a result of discussion between Dan Tehan and Brophy board member Rob Wallis.
"The request for a review of Tasty Plate was made on behalf of the community that we represent, as a result of the community requesting us to advocate for a review on their behalf.
"Your letter dated 24 February 2024, disappointingly declining the offer, stated that the offer was refused due to Brophy Family and Youth Services already having undertaken a financial audit as part of its fiduciary duty. Our offer at no point included a full financial audit of Brophy Family and Youth Services.
"The offer was for a review of the operations of Tasty Plate and its viability as a standalone operation.
"While it is understood that financials may need to be made available to undertake the review of Tasty Plate, the outcome would not involve any commentary on any previously undertaken financial audits.
"Brophy Family and Youth Services is a community based not for profit organisation, and the community are entitled to a review that will help them to understand if there is an opportunity for Tasty Plate to operate in the future, either run by the community, or under the auspice of another organisation.
"For Brophy to decline this offer for a review is a missed opportunity, as only learnings are being sort, particularly from an NDIS participant perspective.
"As expressed by the Brophy CEO, Brophy would like to draw a line in the sand and move on. This operational review will enable that whilst giving Tasty Plate, staff and participants along with the broader community, the answers they deserve."
