Council expected to appoint interim CEO on Tuesday after resignation

Moyne Shire Council is expected to appoint Peter Brown as interim chief executive officer.
A motion for Tuesday's January council meeting at Mortlake recommends appointing Mr Brown after the resignation of CEO Brett Davis last week.
Mr Davis announced he would step down after four years with the council.
The motion recommends Mr Brown be appointed from February 14 "until, whichever comes first: a new chief executive officer has permanently commenced duties; or for a period of three months, with a two month option for extension by both parties".
"Council is able to appoint an acting CEO, without advertising, for a period of up to 12 months," the report to councillors states.
The report states Moyne Shire Council's directors could be considered to fill the role of acting CEO.
"However, to ensure operational impacts are minimalised, Moyne Shire Council directors will continue in their roles," he said.
"Peter Brown is an experienced local government professional having served as chief executive officer for Colac Otway Shire and Horsham Rural City amongst many other senior roles (including director of corporate services at the Warrnambool Council) and recently undertook the role of acting director of corporate services at Moyne Shire Council on a number of occasions.
"A recruitment process for a chief executive officer will commence pursuant to the chief executive officer employment and remuneration policy, chief executive officer employment and remuneration advisory committee charter and council's procurement policy."
Mr Davis has been appointed as the state's new cross-border commissioner.
He will replace inaugural commissioner Luke Wilson who is stepping down after five years in the role.
"I am excited about the opportunity that this role presents and keen to build on Luke's work," Mr Davis said in a statement.
"I am passionate about rural and regional areas, economic development, and look forward to working with our border communities, having worked with many of them in previous roles."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.