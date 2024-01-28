Alternative work, one-on-one help key after ban on native timber logging

More than a billion dollars is being invested to avoid one south-west mayor's concerns a ban on native timber logging would "bring the industry to its knees".
The Victorian ban came into place on January 1 in an effort to make the state home to an area of protected native forest larger than the land mass of Tasmania.
Timber Towns Victoria president and Glenelg Shire mayor Karen Stephens at the time said the ban would bring the industry to its knees and negatively affect sustainable forest management.
"Unfortunately, the industry has long been misunderstood by the state government and the broader community," Cr Stephens said.
"The loss of active forest management practices will ultimately mean the loss of generational knowledge, loss of carbon capture in regrowth forest areas after harvesting, and the loss of the flow on benefits to communities and the environment."
But a department of energy, environment and climate action spokesperson said workers would be supported in the transition which itself would be an opportunity to establish new ways of caring for forests.
"As part of the transition out of native timber harvesting the Victorian Government will now be delivering a program of land management works across an expanded area of forests," the spokesperson said.
"This program includes offering forest industry contractors alternative work in forest and land management across the state to secure their critical skills and experience, including for bushfire prevention, response and recovery.
"This transition provides opportunities to improve how we manage our forests, ensure balanced recreation use and provide vital protection for our biodiversity and endangered species - it also presents opportunities to better recognise the knowledge and rights of Victoria's traditional owners.
"An advisory panel will soon be established to consider and make recommendations on the areas of our forests that qualify for protection as national parks, the areas of our forests that would be suitable for recreation as well as opportunities for traditional owners to manage public land."
The spokesperson said a Harvest and Haulage Support Package had been released to support contractors to take up a new contract or exit the industry, bringing the state government's total support for the forestry transition to more than $1.2 billion.
They said more than 1000 native forestry workers and family members had also registered with the Victorian Forestry Worker Support Program and were receiving one-on-one case management.
