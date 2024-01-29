'Tipped my world upside down': Medical diagnosis halts rising cyclist

2024 loomed as the biggest year of Bailey McDonald's cycling career but a shock medical diagnosis has forced him to press pause on his ambitions.
The Camperdown export, fresh from signing his first contract with a Union Cycliste Internationale Continental team, was contesting the NZ Cycling Classic for Team BridgeLane from January 10-14 when he was floored by illness.
The 20-year-old tested positive to COVID-19 back in Australia and assumed the persisting symptoms were from the virus.
That was until last week when doctors, to his dismay, diagnosed him with type one diabetes.
"I got all the usual diabetes symptoms, the really severe thirst, I'd dropped a significant amount of weight in a pretty short period, there was a few alarm bells going off but you never really think it's going to be diabetes and it wasn't something that crossed my mind," McDonald told The Standard.
"Then I had a doctor's appointment and it pretty quickly unfolded. I was sent straight to hospital due to high blood sugar through to Warrnambool and then back. I had a few days in hospital last week where it was ultimately determined that I was a type one diabetic."
McDonald, who lives in Brisbane but is currently staying with his parents in Camperdown, admitted the news was a shock at first, especially with no family history of the disease.
He is slowly coming to terms with the diagnosis as he learns more about the condition which doctors believe could have been dormant in his body and triggered by his response to COVID-19.
"At first it certainly tipped my world upside down," he said.
"It certainly left me questioning a lot of things and pretty uncertain. I guess that came back to just the lack of knowledge.
"It's not something you're probably a specialist in if you're not a victim of it or you don't know someone that actually has it firsthand. That was the weird thing for us because we don't have anyone in our family that has had type one diabetes or anything like that.
"It's been a big unknown and it's been a tough week to say the least but it's looking clearer by the day with knowledge and obviously I've got a pretty good support team behind me already and that's growing by the day.
"It's pretty special to see the amount of people that care for you and the amount of people that are wanting to help me."
McDonald is unsure exactly what his racing future will look like but is certain he will get back on the bike as soon as possible.
He said his focus was learning to manage the diabetes "day-to-day" before making the transition.
"I'm in Victoria at the moment but as soon as I can and I have all my appointments sorted I'm going to transfer back to Brisbane and look to get back to normal life as soon as possible," he said.
"There's certainly lots of measures and technology coming around now that will allow me to get back to the bike but unfortunately with diabetes there's no set treatment it's pretty much just a game of trial and error and you have to learn what works for you and that's the hard part.
"It's not going to be a short process and obviously it's put a lot of my short-term ambitions on hold. I've just signed with Team Bridgelane and that's a huge question mark if I'll ever race with Team Bridgelane again which is quite sad for me but I guess it's just about getting back to racing and training for now and however long it takes it takes I guess, health is number one and life could be a lot worse.
"There's a lot of people out there with type one diabetes and it's a pretty manageable disease once you get your head around it."
McDonald has received a swell of support from people with type one diabetes and those around him.
He said the professional cycling team Team Novo Nordisk - which only caters to riders with type one diabetes - was a potential pathway for him in the future or at least could help educate him.
Unfortunately, the timing of McDonald's diagnosis means he won't race in this year's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
The former Camperdown College student was expected to be a challenger for the crown after finishing third in the 2023 edition.
"I think it'll be a bit of a tough day watching from the sidelines. Obviously the dream was to win and to get third last year. It's probably still my best result to date and it was a super special day," he said.
"I've said it before but I'll say it again, this race means so much to me and my family. It's really a race that I love and the dream is still to win and that's not going to happen this year.
"I'll be there and supporting the event, there is no better day on the calendar and it's a day that I love so much, I wouldn't miss it."
