Works start on new-look for Koroit's main street

The long journey towards a Koroit streetscape renewal has taken a major step forward.
Work has begun on the laying of a new bluestone footpath on the town's main street, Commercial Road.
The area where the new footpath is to be laid is on the north side of the street from the High Street corner to the IGA supermarket.
It is stage one of the project, with the south side of the street to be stage two when funding is secured.
Koroit and District Progress Association president Sam Rudolph welcomed the start of the works.
"I'm rapt, it's been four or five years in the making, a lot of people have worked hard to get it to this stage," Mr Rudolph said.
"To see the work happening is a reward for that hard work."
Mr Rudolph urged the town's residents to be patient during the construction of the footpath, which is expected to take up to 16 weeks.
He said the good fight had been had for the bigger picture for the town.
"I know it will be a bit inconvenient with the footpath and road closures at different stages," he said.
"But if everyone can just stay patient and supportive that would be great.
"The end result will be such a win for the town."
Moyne Shire is also encouraging Koroit people to still access the main street despite the disruptions of the works.
Mayor Cr Ian Smith said council had taken a range of measures to ensure this happens.
These include giving shoppers who spend more than $15 in a single transaction at any business on Commercial Road the chance to win a $100 voucher to a Koroit business of their choice.
"It will be as simple as writing your details on the back of your receipt and putting it in the barrel at Daly's IGA or the Koroit Library," Cr Smith said.
"That will be drawn each week with the winners announced on the Love Local Moyne social media pages each Friday."
