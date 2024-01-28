The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Works start on new-look for Koroit's main street

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated January 29 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has started on a new footpath in Commercial Road, Koroit. Picture by Anthony Brady
Work has started on a new footpath in Commercial Road, Koroit. Picture by Anthony Brady

The long journey towards a Koroit streetscape renewal has taken a major step forward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.