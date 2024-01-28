The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Algae-blasting trial produces 'no significant change' in lake's blooms

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An 18-month trial which aimed to reduce blue-green algal blooms in Camperdown's Lake Bullen Merri has failed.
An 18-month trial which aimed to reduce blue-green algal blooms in Camperdown's Lake Bullen Merri has failed.

An experiment involving the use of sound waves to blast algae out of Camperdown's Lake Bullen Merri has fizzled out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.