Algae-blasting trial produces 'no significant change' in lake's blooms

An experiment involving the use of sound waves to blast algae out of Camperdown's Lake Bullen Merri has fizzled out.
It was hoped the 18-month trial would help Corangamite Shire Council solve its chronic blue-green algae problem by taking aim at its cells with ultrasonic equipment.
But manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond said the trial was unsuccessful in removing nutrients from the lake, one of the main contributing factors to the blooms.
He said further work would be needed to understand the lake's nutrient cycles.
"(It was) found the process was not effective on three key measures," Mr Bond said.
"There was no strong evidence of a change in algae densities from the previous or following year. There was also minimal disruption to the dominant cyanobacteria species.
"Sampling showed no significant changes in cell walls and cell counts across the study.
"The report concluded technology and pontoon reliability would need to be optimised if future pilots or trials were to be considered."
Mayor Kate Makin said the results were disappointing given the lake's popularity for recreational activities.
"Now that council has undertaken this pilot, we are hopeful that the lake managers will consider trialling or implementing other control programs," she said.
"Lake Bullen Merri is a really special place for a lot of fishers and recreational boat users from across the shire and beyond.
"We want to see it in a healthy condition for use by our residents and visitors."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.