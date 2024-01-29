Relay For Life has new leader and more hands on deck

A new leader has stepped up to guide Warrnambool's Relay For Life.
Jodie Carey is the new chairperson of the organisation, bringing with her plenty of knowledge of the event.
Mrs Carey and her family have been part of Relay For Life since 2011, when they formed the team Heather's Heroes.
This team was in honour of her late mother Heather, who passed away that year.
Mrs Carey replaces long-term chairperson Fran Hynes in the chairperson role and has added up to 10 new committee members.
The Warrnambool leg of the event has raised over $2 million since it began two decades ago but last year suffered from a lack of volunteers.
But the new-look team for 2024 is determined to make the 21st staging of the event a successful one.
There are already 23 teams registered and the road towards the target to raise $50,000 is well advanced.
Mrs Carey said she was thrilled to be able to play a role in bringing the event together.
"Unfortunately everyone has been touched by cancer in some way," she said.
"Relay For Life is very important for our family as a way of honouring mum.
"It is a great community event to raise funds and awareness.
"We are building some really nice momentum and we would love to have as many people taking part as possible."
Warrnambool Relay For Life will be held on February 17 at Deakin University.
The event will include walking around the oval from 12 noon to 10.30pm, with a Candlelight ceremony at 8pm.
For more information, click on this link: https://www.relayforlife.org.au/event/warrnambool-2024/home
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.