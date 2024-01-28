Crimes committed at Heathmere, Yulecart, Nelson and Casterton

Portland police detectives are seeking public help after another break-in at the Heathmere footy club, an attempt was made to get into the Casterton tip office and a kayak was pinched at Nelson.
In the Hamilton district the Country Fire Authority sheds at Yulecart and Branxholme were broken into and minor items, including a CFA radio were stolen.
A Portland police spokesman said the Heathmere Football Netball Club was found open on January 17 and access was gained to a first aid kit.
A cash box and bingo tickets were also believed to be stolen.
Then between 11am on Friday, January 26, and 1pm on Saturday, offenders forced entry to the club through a door near the bar.
There was damage caused, offenders searched the building and at this stage it's unknown what was taken.
There was also an attempted burglary at the Glenelg Shire Council tip yard office at Casterton.
Would-be thieves attempted to gain entry through a door and damaged the office door handle.
On Australia Day a kayak valued at $800 was stolen from Nelson off a trailer between 2.45pm and 2.50pm.
A review of CCTV footage is being conducted by police officers.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said the CFA sheds at Yulecart and Branxholme were also targeted.
"These are crimes against the community on Australia Day in the middle of the summer fire season," he said.
"If anyone saw anything in those areas please contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"If anyone sees suspicious vehicles in those sorts of isolated areas please jot down a number plate. That information could be crucial to an investigation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.