Man alleged to have terrorised elderly widow back in police custody

A Warrnambool man on Supreme Court bail, charged with terrifying an elderly 88-year-old widow, is again back in police custody.
The 21-year-old was previously released on bail with strict conditions, including reporting to Warrnambool police, an overnight curfew, not to use illicit drugs and to not have anyone at his home.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said at 9pm on Saturday night, January 27, officers conducted a check at the man's central Warrnambool address.
They found a fire in the backyard of the man's unit and two visitors in attendance.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
He was previously charged with going to the vulnerable widow's Warrnambool home three times in November 2023, the last time at 9.15am on a Friday morning when he allegedly grabbed her by the scruff of her dressing gown and then robbed her.
Police crime scene officers allegedly found the man's right index fingerprint inside the home which led to his arrest.
He spent about 20 days in pre-sentence detention before successfully applying for bail in the Supreme Court of Victoria before Justice John Champion on Thursday, December 21, 2023, but with strict conditions.
Lawyer Xavier Farrell told a court last week the case had now been resolved and would line up with other matters his client was facing in the Koori division of the magistrates court on February 9.
The man has pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, theft and committing offences while on bail after police were unable to prove he was involved in two other burglaries at the same address.
After being granted bail, the man underwent treatment and was released from healthcare on January 2.
All his criminal matters are expected to be resolved in a plea hearing on February 9.
