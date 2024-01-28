'Dave has done a sensational job for us': Leading training partnership ends on high

Australia's leading training partnership - Ciaron Maher and David Eustace - came to an end with metropolitan winners at Moonee Valley and Randwick on Saturday.
The powerful combination, which had 1568 winners including 30 at Group-One level, saluted with Socks Nation taking out a 150,000 race for three-year-olds at the Valley and Glory Daze winning a $160,000 restricted race at Randwick.
Maher said Eustace, who begins training in his own right in Hong Kong next month, had played an important role in the success of the stable since he took over as co-trainer.
"Dave has done a sensational job for us but now he's taken the next step in his training career," Maher told The Standard.
"He's played a massive role in our success and growth of the training operation. It was a sad day on Saturday as it hit everyone that it was Dave's last day. We were very happy to have two metropolitan winners in Melbourne and Sydney to mark the occasion."
Socks Nation, with Irish born jockey John Allen in the saddle, took her record to two wins from six starts after scoring an impressive victory over Acid Wash.
The Winslow training export said Socks Nation may now be set for a black-type race.
"We'll just see how Socks Nation comes through this run," Maher said.
"We might be able to sneak a black-type race with her but we'll just give her a day or two to see how she pulls up from that run."
Glory Daze showed he's destined for more wins following his Randwick victory.
"The stable has always had a good opinion of Glory Daze," Maher said.
"Undoubtedly, he improved a lot with his first-up run under his belt and I believe there's even more improvement in him going forward."
Glory Daze has won four of his 13 starts,
