Middle Island off limits: Reports of people ignoring signage, putting themselves at risk

Visitors to Warrnambool have been reminded Middle Island is off limits.
Warrnambool City Council put a post on its Facebook page reminding people to stay off Middle Island.
"This is for the safety of the little penguin colony, but also for your safety," the post states.
"We have had reports of people ignoring the signage and accessing Middle Island recently, and even walking around the back of the island, which is a very dangerous place for people to be.
"So if you have people visiting you for the long weekend, please remind them of the rules. They are in place to protect both wildlife and people."
There were reports of people sighted on the island in 2021 and at the time a council spokesman said changing tides could also make getting to and "returning from the island potentially hazardous".
In 2005 there was a sharp decline in the numbers of penguins due to foxes. The island was closed to the public in 2006 to protect penguin burrows from human trampling, and in 2013 Maremmas were trained and put on Middle Island to protect the penguins from foxes during the breeding season.
