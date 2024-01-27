New commute no concern for loyal bowls stalwart

He moved away recently but don't expect Peter Baker to stop playing for Timboon Bowls Club anytime soon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The retired Timboon dairy and beef farmer is a key member of the club's Western District Playing Area weekend pennant division one side.
He first started bowling for the club between 1978 and 1985 before a lengthy hiatus from the sport that ended when he returned in 2013.
Now living in suburban Warrnambool, Baker relishes turning up for his side, week in, week out.
"I'm in Warrnambool now but I think I'll probably stay with Timboon," he told The Standard.
"All my mates are at Timboon. Half the season's in Timboon, the other half's in Warrnambool (anyway)."
Baker's side was defeated 58-47 by Warrnambool Blue on Saturday and sit ninth on the ladder after 12 rounds.
He conceded the side had anticipated being in a better position at this stage of the campaign.
"Weekend bowls has been a bit tough this year," he said.
"Even probably a little bit disappointing, probably expected a bit better. Just hasn't turned out the way we'd hoped."
Baker, an accomplished bowler, enjoys playing bowls competitively but also likes the social side.
"It's great to meet so many different people from around the area," he said.
"And you can go far and wide and you can have a conversation to someone straight away. It's not that hard to strike up a conversation with people."
In the other division one results, Dunkeld Blue defeated Warrnambool Gold 69-52, Port Fairy Red downed Koroit Blue 64-60, City Gold beat City Red 65-54 and Mortlake Blue overcame Dennington Jets 52-49.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.