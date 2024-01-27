Emerging swimmer 'stoked' after maiden win of series

Some friendly competition fuelled Warrnambool's Oscar Cooke to his maiden Shipwreck Coast Swim Series victory on Saturday.
The 17-year-old saluted at Lady Bay in the third leg of the series, completing the 1.2-kilometre course in a swift time of 16 minutes and two seconds.
Cooke, who came third in the Portland leg on January 7, edged out close friend Jude De-Silva Smith by 21 seconds, with Mark Stone third.
Geelong's Rachel Ward won the female category in an impressive time of 17 minutes and four seconds, ahead of Macey Kane and Susan Atherton.
Cooke was thrilled to win his first leg of the series, saying he benefited from racing alongside De Silva-Smith.
"I'm pretty stoked with that, that was pretty good," he told The Standard.
"I thought I was a pretty good chance. Me and my mate Jude, the winner of last year's series, we were pushing each other pretty hard during that race for most of it until that last little bit."
The Warrnambool Swimming Club member is eyeing victory at the final leg of the series in Port Campbell on February 4.
He has only been swimming competitively for three years after he "fell in love" with the sport.
The teenager said the peaceful nature of swimming appealed to him.
"It might seem like there's so much pressure but once you get in the water everything's quiet, it's my favourite thing about it, just the silence," he said.
"You can just be in the moment and it just feels really nice. There's nothing else like it."
Meanwhile, Ward, who was the second fastest female in the Port Fairy leg and the quickest at Portland, was happy with her swim despite some 'navigation' issues.
"It was a good swim," she said.
"My navigation was a little bit off, I went a little bit wide at one point, luckily the guys on the RIB (rigid inflatable boat) saw me and went 'head in'."
"One more (win) to go hopefully."
