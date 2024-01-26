'Phenomenal': Tiny-town club wins cricket's biggest prize

Tyrendarra is the toast of the south-west after clinching a memorable Sungold Cup Twenty20 premiership on Friday, January 26.
The Darras took the trophy home, as well as $15,000 after winning the grand final at Allansford in what was an excellent performance against South Gambier.
A strong crowd saw the two clubs do battle for the ultimate prize but Tyrendarra chased down 109 for the win with the loss of just four wickets.
Man of the match Sam Wilson's 3-20 proved crucial in the first innings but it was a 71-run opening stand between Lachlan Kirk (48) and skipper Cameron Mather (29) which set up the win.
Some late boundaries from Wilson saw the Darras clinch the win in the 19th over.
"It's a fantastic ground and oval, it was a phenomenal run chase in the end," skipper Cam Mather said in the post-match presentations.
"We knew it'd be hard. Congrats to our boys. It's a great group we've got here at the club and worked hard.
"The Tyrendarra community really came out and cheered us along and we really felt that out on the field today."
Earlier in the day, Warrnambool and District club Dennington bowed out in the morning semi-final to Tyrendarra in a thrilling low-scoring contest.
The Dogs clawed their way to 6-115 with skipper Shannon Beks top-scoring with 31.
Despite the Darras getting off to a blistering start, the Dogs, largely through spearhead Xavier Beks (3-13) clawed their way back but lost by two wickets with three balls to spare.
South Gambier defeated City United in the second semi-final after chasing down 170 with two overs to spare.
