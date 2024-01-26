Victory lane in front of south-west family a special occasion for Inglis

An interstate sprintcar driver with south-west Victoria connections relished his chance to get on victory lane at Premier Speedway on the opening night of the 2024 Australian Sprintcar Championship.
Western Australia's James Inglis, whose family and wife Ash originate from Mortlake, led from start-to-finish in the preliminary 25-lap 18-car A-Main on Friday, January 26.
"To come over and have so much family here, it's awesome, just to see everyone again," Inglis told The Standard post-win.
"I don't get over here enough. To have them backing you and to put on victory lane in front of them is pretty cool."
Inglis, racing for Diamond Bay Motorsports, held off reigning Australian champion Jock Goodyer and past Grand Annual Classic winner Brock Hallett in the A-Main. Lachlan McHugh and Jamie Veal rounded out the top five.
Inglis said the win was a confidence-booster for himself and his team heading into the second night of the championship on Saturday.
"I've been doubting myself a little bit against these top Aussie guys so to finally get one with them on your tail is definitely a big confidence-booster," he said.
The victory was Inglis' first at Premier Speedway, a track where his late grandfather Bill is a life member.
"My dad also raced around Mortlake and Darlington and this track so it's pretty cool to put a sprintcar on victory lane here," he said. "It's probably something I never thought I could do."
Inglis started on the front row for the A-Main before quickly overtaking Hallett on pole.
A touch of luck with nine laps to go favoured Inglis, with a Ryan Newton-crash on turn four wiping out Goodyer's overtaking move moments earlier.
Inglis was then able to hold his nerve in the final laps - which also saw James McFadden crash out after moving from 13th to fifth - to seal the win.
"I haven't honestly been in that position before," Inglis said of his lead. "It was pretty nerve-wracking.
"I guess that is where experience comes in, I was a bit erratic on the steering wheel on those last two laps and nearly threw it all away.
"I've just got to calm down... and take some breaths."
Meanwhile, Supercars ace Cam Waters failed to start the A-Main, with Jordyn Charge, Grant Anderson, Daniel Pestka and Daniel Sayre advancing from the B-Main to the back of the feature race grid.
Heats took up a large portion of the opening night, with several drivers putting themselves in strong positions with heat wins.
Kris Coyle, Adam Butler, Matt Dumesny, Brett Milburn and Bobby Daly were among early heat winners, while Hallett, who was runner-up at the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic last week and won the Presidents Cup at Avalon on Wednesday, had serious car speed in heat six.
Hallett moved from 6th to 1st in the 10 laps and bested his next rival by half a lap.
Other heat winners included Goodyer, Veal, Waters, Inglis, Kerry Madsen, Western Australian Callum Williamson, Queenslander Luke Oldfield and New South Welshman Alex Orr.
South Australian Luke Dillon was the fastest qualifier with a 10.760-second lap to open the night.
A number of drivers endured a tough start to their title aspirations.
Terang's Jack Lee saw the axle on his V25 break ahead of heat five, Ricky Maiolo hit the wall in heat six before Blake Walsh and Glen Sutherland collided just a lap later, though Walsh quickly rejoined the grid.
Rusty Hickman in the V88 was forced to the in-field ahead of heat seven due to a mechanical issue, while Luke Thomas suffered a massive crash in the N15 in heat eight, going up and over on the back straight after making contact with Brendan Quinn. Ryan Jones and Jy Corbet both retired to the in-field in subsequent laps, while Tate Frost and James Matherson failed to finish their heats.
Meanwhile, drivers Chad Ely, Kaidon Brown and Darren Jensen were all disqualified from qualifying ahead of heats due to a safety issue. All three lost points.
