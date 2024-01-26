The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Victory lane in front of south-west family a special occasion for Inglis

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 27 2024 - 12:43am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Inglis waves the chequered flag after winning the preliminary A-Main at the 2024 Australian Sprintcar Championship. Picture by Anthony Brady
James Inglis waves the chequered flag after winning the preliminary A-Main at the 2024 Australian Sprintcar Championship. Picture by Anthony Brady

An interstate sprintcar driver with south-west Victoria connections relished his chance to get on victory lane at Premier Speedway on the opening night of the 2024 Australian Sprintcar Championship.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.