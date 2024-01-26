Proposed quarry expansion could help ease region's road material shortage

High demand for road materials including concrete and asphalt has prompted a proposed quarry expansion at Cobrico.
The plans lodged with Corangamite Shire Council include doubling the volume and extraction area of the 1950s-dated site on Kerr Street from 5.1 hectares to just less than 10 hectares.
The quarry supplies scoria for the council's roads and the agricultural industry for construction of farm tracks and drainage.
But the site is nearing exhaustion, a result the proponents say is due to high demand for the product locally.
In 2021, councillors approved a commercial scoria quarry to be developed at Tandarook farm citing a gravel shortage across the region.
Continual severe weather events have exacerbated the shortage as the list of road repairs grows.
But the applicants noted the proposed expansion solution would be sufficient for 20 years and allow for an average of 35,000 cubic metres per year.
At a state level, the planning documents also say the extraction of natural resources is encouraged, supported at the regional level by facilitating access to key construction materials.
