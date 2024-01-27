This government refuses to give straight answers

Dear valued subscriber,
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Victoria's Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas made a welcome visit to the south-west this week.
She announced $1m for the Dhauwurd Wurrung Elderly and Community Health Service in Portland and an interim chief executive officer for Portland's embattled hospital.
She visited South West Healthcare's new logistics centre in Warrnambool's industrial estate that is scheduled to open in February. That facility was constructed to clear the way for a new clinical tower to be built as part of a $384m redevelopment of Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Regular readers of The Standard have followed a series of stories which has questioned whether the redevelopment can be completed on time and on budget.
We previously revealed building costs have risen so much since funding was promised in 2020 the project was likely to need at least another $50m. All the government's other major health building projects had received additional allocations. But not Warrnambool's.
We have also revealed the original scope of the project was under threat, namely a 120-space underground car park that locals know is critical for several reasons. Patients, often aged and ill, cannot be expected to walk up hill, in inclement weather, to seek treatment or visit relatives.
Despite persistent questioning, the government has not said whether the underground car park would be part of the build, which is already a year behind schedule, according to its website.
So we asked Ms Thomas during her visit on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 whether the budget for the project would increase and she said it wouldn't. We asked whether the 120-space underground car park would be built.
"So as I said - I think it was quite clear - the project will deliver up to 400 both during and completion of the project."
No, that is not clear.
Our reporter then replied with: "OK and the underground carpark facility will be part of that?"
Ms Thomas responded: "Again, I think the important thing is about the carparks and the availability of those car parks."
Yes, they are important but where are they? Are they onsite, undercover? Are they offsite? What is the plan?
Sadly, Ms Thomas' responses were not unexpected. Non-responses are a key strategy of this government, which refuses to provide straight answers to simple questions. South West Coast MP Roma Britnell accused Ms Thomas of "pulling a swifty".
Late in 2023 we documented examples of the government's political speak and obfuscation when we ask questions on your behalf. Regional Victorians hoped Dan Andrews' retirement and the election of Bendigo's Jacinta Allan might have brought some change. That hasn't happened. And as previously reported earlier this month, Warrnambool has not had a visit from a premier on official duties since July 21, 2017.
This government needs to change its way. The first step would be to come clean on exactly what $384m will deliver and when.
Congratulations to David Alger, who was the lucky winner of our 50 classic Classics book giveaway. The book, by Warrnambool's Geoff Rounds and Tony Loxley, is a keepsake for speedway fans.
Until next week,
Greg Best,
Editor, The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.