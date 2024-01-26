'It's a lot of pressure... but it's one of those races I want to win'

A third generation sprintcar driver hopes to carry on his family's legacy at the Australian titles despite the pressure of expectation.
New South Welshman Jordyn Brazier lines up in the 2024 Australian Sprintcar Championship at Premier Speedway, held across January 26-27.
It comes 30 years after his father Garry won the first of his six titles in 1994 - coincidentally also at Premier Speedway
Brazier's grandfather Steve is also a two-time champion, winning back-to-back Australian titles in 1979-80, including one in Warrnambool
"I guess it's a lot of pressure, to have my dad and grandfather both win this race a fair few times," Brazier told The Standard from the pits ahead of the first night of the championship.
"It's always one of those races - I want to definitely win one one day and hopefully I can.
"The competition is very tough, hopefully we can get ourselves in a position to have a shot at it."
The 27-year-old has his family in his corner, with Garry the crew chief of the NS21 while the knowledge pool of both dad and granddad comes in handy.
"Dad and pa, they're always telling me what I should have done or how I can approach some things and how the racetrack is," he said.
"I just try do that the best I can and see how we go."
Brazier, who started racing sprintcars at 16, said the sport brought his family together.
"My nan (Kate) loves it the most I reckon," he said with a laugh. "She's always keen to come to Warrnambool for the classic, I don't think she's missed one for a very long time. It's a good time for the family."
Brazier admitted he hadn't raced as much as he'd like this season, in large part due to Eastern Creek Speedway's 2023-24 cancelled season.
His only races this summer have all been at Premier Speedway.
"I usually have 15 shows before the classic," he said. "But Eastern Creek was closed this season so I was only going to the classic with four races which is not what you really want (if you want) to go good. You need laps to be up to speed.
"It's been quite a struggle this season... but you can't do much about it, you may as well strap in and have a go."
Brazier, a welder by trade who works for his family's freight company, hopes to make strides at the Australian title this weekend after a tough finish at the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
He failed to progress out of his B Main on the final night.
"We're feeling alright, we had a hard run at the classic last week," he said. "But you always expect to have a hard run at the classic - it's never easy.
"Australian titles, it's going to be a very difficult show, hopefully we get in there (the A-Main)."
