'We've had these races pencilled in': Trainer confident of metro success

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Tom Dabernig is lifting the bar with his last-start country winners Crackle 'N' Burn and Abandiman moving to city-class restricted races at Moonee Valley on Saturday, January 27.
Crackle 'N' Burn was successful in maiden company while Abandiman won a restricted race at their last outings at Warrnambool.
Dabernig told The Standard both horses deserved a crack at city-class races.
"We've had these races pencilled in for Crackle 'N' Burn and Abandiman since they won their last starts at Warrnambool," he said.
"We haven't wanted to rush them. We wanted to give them a bit of time between their starts.
"I'm very happy with the condition and fitness of both horses. They're both going to the races in great order.
"We thought we would have a crack at city company - if they don't measure up we can go back to country races with them."
Talented jockey Billy Egan, who rode Crackle 'N' Burn to victory last time at his second-race start, retains the mount on Saturday and apprentice hoop Tatum Bull has been booked to ride Abandiman.
"Billy was impressed with the maiden win of Crackle 'N' Burn," Dabernig said.
"He's decided to stay onboard while apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley is ineligible to ride in town just yet so she's been replaced by Tatum.
"We wanted to get a claiming apprentice on Abandiman. Darren Dance from Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock is the principal owner in both horses and has been a great supporter of our stable.
"It would be really good if we could win with either horse on Saturday."
Crackle 'N' Burn is a $13 chance in early betting markets and bookmakers rate Abandiman an $11 hope.
