'We're having a really great run': Jockey's commitment impresses trainer

SYMON Wilde hopes his good run with jockey Jordan Childs extends at Moonee Valley on Saturday, January 27.
Wilde has booked Childs to ride Coastal Town in a $80,000 restricted race over 1600 metres.
Childs has ridden four winners plus recorded numerous placings in his past 11 rides for the Wilde stable.
"We're having a really great run with Jordan on our horses," Wilde told The Standard.
"Jordan is very committed. He's come up from Melbourne to ride a few horses in trials and track gallops for us over recent weeks.
"We've rewarded Jordan with a few rides and it's been paying dividends. He's a very good rider."
Wilde is hoping for improved form from Coastal Town.
"Coastal Town was probably a shade disappointing last time but he's better than that," he said.
"He's had one run around the Valley for a third placing which indicates he handles the track.
"Coastal Town has drawn a good barrier in two, so we'll instruct Jordan to kick up from that gate and I'm hoping we could get the run of the race.
"The stable is having a great run over the last two months - let's just hope the good run stays with us."
Early betting markets have Coastal Town as a $10 chance. Ceerseven, trained by former Warrnambool trainer Mitch Freedman, is the $2.70 favourite.
Freedman, who now trains at Ballarat, is having a good run with his team of horses. Fellow Warrnambool trainers Maddie Raymond and Shane Jackson have runners on the 10-race Valley program.
Raymond saddles up Cormorant while Mystery Island carries Jackson's hopes.
