'We're having a really great run': Jockey's commitment impresses trainer

By Tim Auld
Updated January 26 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 11:51am
Jordan Childs (pictured) is riding for Symon Wilde at Moonee Valley. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos
SYMON Wilde hopes his good run with jockey Jordan Childs extends at Moonee Valley on Saturday, January 27.

