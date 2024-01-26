The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Unusual fish landed as great captures reported

By Corey McLaren
Updated January 26 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Hogge proudly shows off his Elephant shark. Pictures supplied
Jonathon Hogge proudly shows off his Elephant shark. Pictures supplied

This week's report is a quick one which is still packed with great captures from around the area so let's dive in and check it all out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.