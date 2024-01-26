'Taken away in an instant': Housemates lose everything in blaze

Sarai Ryan ducked out to buy cleaning products in preparation for a house inspection at her Moore Street rental and returned to find the "first place that felt like home in years" up in flames.
She received a phone call about 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from a friend who said "your house is on fire".
Then she heard the sirens.
The 24-year-old sped home to see flames shooting through the kitchen window and black smoke "everywhere".
Ms Ryan, her fiance Ben Hirst, 22, and their housemates Danielle Sturgess, 22, Joe Frankcombe, 29, and Kaleb Groves-Charity, 20, lost everything.
Asbestos fears meant the group weren't allowed back inside the house until Thursday when they attempted to filter through the destruction.
Ms Ryan found her pet kitten alive but sentimental items belonging to late family members were destroyed and birth certificates incinerated.
Mr Hirst said he was at work at the time of the blaze and could see the smoke from Mortlake Road.
He said he and his fiance estimated they'd lost $15,000 worth of clothes alone.
Mr Frankcombe also lost his expensive computer system.
He said he'd lived in the property for about five years with Ms Ryan and Mr Hirst moving in about 2023.
Ms Ryan said she had moved house more than 20 times in her life.
"This was the first place that felt like home in years and it was just taken away in an instant," she said.
The group have separated and are living with family or in alternate accommodation but those plans are only temporary, and they fear with Warrnambool's rental crisis they'll be unable to find a home.
Ms Ryan said fortunately services like The Salvation Army, Brophy Family and Youth Services, and the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing had "done a lot", offering gift cards to buy new clothes and food.
They have also received offers of accommodation, food, clothes and furniture from friends.
"We are so grateful," Ms Ryan said.
But the group knows they have a long road ahead and said any help, including furniture and men's clothing, would be greatly appreciated.
They said they had received hundreds of phone calls within the first 36 hours and they were only just finding the time to sit down and process what happened.
The house mates said they already missed living together and had changed the name of their Facebook group chat to "No Moore Street" because "if you don't laugh, you'll cry".
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said crews were called to the Moore Street fire at 2.39pm.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a candle in the kitchen.
Victoria Police confirmed the blaze was not being treated as suspicious.
