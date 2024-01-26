The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Taken away in an instant': Housemates lose everything in blaze

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 26 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Frankcombe, Danielle Sturgess, Sarai Ryan and Ben Hirst at their Moore Street home that was destroyed by fire on January 23, 2024. Picture by Jessica Howard
Joel Frankcombe, Danielle Sturgess, Sarai Ryan and Ben Hirst at their Moore Street home that was destroyed by fire on January 23, 2024. Picture by Jessica Howard

Sarai Ryan ducked out to buy cleaning products in preparation for a house inspection at her Moore Street rental and returned to find the "first place that felt like home in years" up in flames.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Covering court and transport. Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.