Sky is the limit for talented group, says premiership coach

An emerging Mortlake cricketer learning his craft playing division cricket turned heads with a blistering bowling display in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 17 Twenty20 grand final.
Riley Kelly captured man-of-the-match honours as he snared incredible figures of 4-0 as Mortlake-Cobden cruised to a nine-wicket win against West Warrnambool to clinch the premiership on Friday, January 26 at Allansford.
Kelly's team raced down the Panthers' 65 in style, reaching the total with the loss of one wicket after his game-changing spell of bowling.
"It felt pretty good, I felt like I should just bowl at the stumps and in the end it worked out really well," Kelly told The Standard.
"There's a lot of talent between our group. There's a lot that have played Waves and country week."
Kelly said he was enjoying playing division one cricket and learning his craft which he had taken back to junior level.
"I've mostly been fielding (in division one) but I'm enjoying getting in those games and boosting me up a bit," he said.
"Everyone's really helped me out, whether it's in the nets batting or with my bowling. Hopefully we can see how far we can in the 45-over games and hopefully get another (premiership)."
Coach Leigh Walsh said his highly talented group of under 17 players will be sure to excite over coming years but its their gratitude which sets them apart.
Walsh, who has overseen the growth of the group first hand, says despite the glittering of talent the team genuinely played over each other.
"We know they've all good talent, so many of them have represented either South West or Warrnambool at country week level," he said.
"There's a great mix there it's just about getting it all together into a team. They can all bat high, or bat lower, bowl in certain areas so it's a credit to the group.
"But they are just a group that are happy with what their teammates accomplish, they are grateful for it because there's a lot of bad days in cricket.
"It's what we're trying to instil in the playing group, one day it could be a certain player and the next day it could be you."
Walsh said his group had belief it could chase anything in a grand final after electing to bowl.
"We back our batting depth a bit, today we bowled and the pitch was slightly wet and the outfield was slightly wet," he said.
"We sort of went with the ball skidding on it. The way we fielded sort of set it up and put a lot of pressure on the opposition."
The mentor said the focus was now on the under 17 season, where they sit third on the table with only a few rounds to go before finals.
"The next few weeks it's about managing the team and getting them in the right mindset in a way," he said.
"They've all got the skills, they've played enough cricket. It's probably about mindset more than anything but we'll see what happens in the next month or so."
