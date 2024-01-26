Injury no barrier for teen selected in third straight Vic Country squad

AN emerging basketballer has overcome injury to earn Vic Country selection for the third straight year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Port Fairy teenager Poppy Myers will play for her state at the Basketball Australia under 18 titles in Brisbane in April.
Myers, who turns 16 in February, was selected as a bottom-age player after impressing in back-to-back under 16 national championships.
"I am pretty stoked about it. Honestly I was very nervous so when I got the call, it was honestly the best thing ever," she said.
"You get so worked up and nervous and then you get the rewards so it's pretty good."
The Warrnambool Mermaids player had to overcome obstacles this time around after battling a persistent ankle injury.
She avoided surgery but spent a significant period on the sidelines.
"I was out from September until December, it felt like a long time," Myers said.
"I did my ankle in August and from there on I was in and out of the game a bit.
"I went into a (moon) boot and had crutches. I had the boot for six weeks.
"It was the sort of injury where you thought it was fine but it wasn't but we've got it all sorted now and I am back.
"On my last check up they were going to tell me whether I needed it (surgery) and I got the all-clear."
Support was crucial as she navigated injury for the first time in her fledgling sports career.
"My parents (Daniel and Megan) did everything for me when I was injured. They made sure I got back to my best when I came back," she said.
Myers, who will play as a scoring threat as a wing at the national carnival, said the enforced layoff made her hungrier to succeed.
"I was a bit thrown off by the fact I was out for so long but I am glad it all came together in the end," she said.
"You definitely realise how much you love it when you can't play it, that's what I found.
"You'd sit there and watch it and be like 'I just want to be on the court'."
Myers will play at the championships in Queensland and then throw her energy into the 2024 Big V season.
It will be a challenge as Warrnambool Mermaids, off the back of two consecutive division one titles, move into the championship grade which will pit Myers and her fellow young teammates against some of the state's best female players and a plethora of American imports.
"I am pretty stoked it (the nationals) is at the start of the year so I can play that and then come back and play Big V too," she said.
Myers' close friend Eve Covey, who played alongside her in two under 16 national championships campaigns, was named an emergency for the Vic Country under 18 team.
"She's been by my side for a long time and she still is," Myers said.
"I just want to say a big congrats to her because there was a lot of strong girls in her position and she did well to get where she did."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.