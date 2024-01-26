The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Injury no barrier for teen selected in third straight Vic Country squad

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 26 2024 - 12:00pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's Poppy Myers will represent Vic Country in basketball for a third time. Picture by Anthony Brady
Port Fairy's Poppy Myers will represent Vic Country in basketball for a third time. Picture by Anthony Brady

AN emerging basketballer has overcome injury to earn Vic Country selection for the third straight year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.