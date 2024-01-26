Woman suffers multiple leg fractures as motorist flees servo brawl

A Hamilton motorist ran over two women, fracturing one of their legs in multiple places, as he attempted to flee the scene of a brawl at a service station.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
About 10.30pm on September 13, 2023 two cars had pulled up at Hamilton's OTR servo on Coleraine Road and eight people known to each other started to fight.
There were punches thrown and two women fell to the ground.
One man approached the open passenger door of a small SUV being driven by Hamilton's Tyson Reid, who quickly reversed out of the service station car park and over the two women who were still on the ground.
They became trapped under the car.
Reid drove back over them and pushed past two other men with the open doors of his car.
He then drove straight to Hamilton police station where he was arrested.
Reid pleaded guilty to driving offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 24, 2024.
A number of high-end driving charges were withdrawn, including dangerous driving causing serious injury, which carries a maximum penalty of five years' jail.
Reid was ordered to do 125 hours of unpaid community work as part of a community correction order.
The court heard one of the women he hit suffered multiple fractures to her right lower leg, requiring surgery but not resulting in any long-term impacts.
The other victim had multiple cuts and bruises to her body.
The two men pushed by the car doors were not injured.
Reid, aged in his 30s, tested negative to alcohol at the station that night but refused to undergo a blood test for drugs, stating he "hated needles".
The man told police in an interview the incident was all a blur but he remembered a lot of arguing and punching.
He said he was being hit so quickly reversed out of the car park to remove himself from the situation.
His lawyer Tim Hancock said Reid panicked and "just had to get out of there".
He said it was "incredibly unfortunate" his reaction had the impact it did on the women on the ground but it was "really just an accident".
"There was no malice," he said.
Mr Hancock said in the lead up to the offending one of the men involved in the altercation had allegedly assaulted Reid's friend with a pole.
"There is history between the parties," he said while conceding the seriousness of the offending.
Reid's driver's licence was disqualified for two years.
In September 2023 Hamilton police Acting Sergeant Eric Valka said it was frightening incident for those involved and for those who witnessed what happened.
"The general public does not need to be exposed to incidents such as what happened. The end result - the injuries - could have been far worse," he told The Standard.
"Vehicles can be used as weapons. Police will allege the driver was fleeing from a group of people.
"There was a bit of chaos."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.