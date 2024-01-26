The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman suffers multiple leg fractures as motorist flees servo brawl

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
January 26 2024 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman suffers multiple leg fractures as motorist flees servo brawl
Woman suffers multiple leg fractures as motorist flees servo brawl

A Hamilton motorist ran over two women, fracturing one of their legs in multiple places, as he attempted to flee the scene of a brawl at a service station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Covering court and transport. Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.