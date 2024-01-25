Your one-stop shop to sprintcar festival in the south-west

FIRST the 51st Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic rolled into town.
Now, just a week later, speedway fans are gearing up for the Australian Sprintcar Championship.
Five nights of racing at the same venue - in this case Allansford's Premier Speedway - in a two-week block is every rev head's dream.
The Standard has followed the two major events closely.
Here you can find all the articles covering the two sporting showcases.
The classic, which went to American Aaron Reutzel, was run across January 19-21 while the Australian title starts on Friday, January 26 and wraps up on Saturday, January 27.
Check out our stories here:
